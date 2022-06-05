ESPN Announces Decision On Jeff Van Gundy For Game 2

MIAMI, FL - MAY 17: ESPN Analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mike Breen, pose for a photograph before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy was left off of the network's NBA Finals Game 1 broadcast team. But will he be on the call for tonight's Game 2?

On Sunday, ESPN announced that Van Gundy will be returning for Game 2. However, broadcast partner Mike Breen will not be back for this game.

Van Gundy was dealing with COVID-19 symptoms last week but claimed to have been completely healthy and COVID-free by Game 1. Nevertheless, ESPN would not include him in their studio or on-site broadcast of the game.

Breen was similarly left off the broadcast for the same reason as Van Gundy. But it appears he is also on the mend and should be good to go for Game 3.

ESPN's basketball broadcast team has been hit pretty hard by COVID-19 this month. In addition to Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Green, top NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has also been battling the dangerous virus.

Woj's availability for the rest of the series is a bit up in the air too. He hasn't offered any updates of his own and hasn't tweeted since Friday.

Fortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak isn't extending onto the basketball court. It would be a shame if such a highly-anticipated series got adversely affected after what was a pretty solid year of basketball.

Will any more ESPN broadcasts be affected in this way?