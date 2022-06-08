ESPN Announces Decision On Mike Breen For Game 3
Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Mike Breen has officially been cleared to call tonight's Game 3 of the NBA Finals, per sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.
Breen missed the first two games of the championship series after he tested positive for COVID-19. He also missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.
Veteran broadcaster Mark Jones stepped in for Breen in Games 1 and 2. Jeff Van Gundy also missed Game 1 of the series, but returned for Monday's Game 2 after he was deemed COVID-free.
ESPN's lead insider Adrian Wojnarowski also tested positive for the virus and missed the broadcast for the first two games of the Finals. His status for the remainder of the series is still unknown.
Fans are no doubt thrilled to have Breen back on the mic as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET tonight.
The series is knotted up at one game apiece as the teams tip off in Boston for Game 3.