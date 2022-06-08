ESPN Announces Decision On Mike Breen For Game 3

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: ESPN NBA Commentators Mark Jackson and Mike Breen seen prior to a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 22, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Mike Breen has officially been cleared to call tonight's Game 3 of the NBA Finals, per sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Breen missed the first two games of the championship series after he tested positive for COVID-19. He also missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

Veteran broadcaster Mark Jones stepped in for Breen in Games 1 and 2. Jeff Van Gundy also missed Game 1 of the series, but returned for Monday's Game 2 after he was deemed COVID-free.

ESPN's lead insider Adrian Wojnarowski also tested positive for the virus and missed the broadcast for the first two games of the Finals. His status for the remainder of the series is still unknown.

Fans are no doubt thrilled to have Breen back on the mic as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

The series is knotted up at one game apiece as the teams tip off in Boston for Game 3.