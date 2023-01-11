ESPN Announces Interesting XFL Game Coverage Decision
ESPN has announced its broadcasting format for this year's XFL coverage.
The network will have four broadcasting teams. Each team will feature the traditional play-by-play, game analyst and sideline reporter — but will also add an additional analyst on the field.
Here's the full lineup of broadcasting talent:
- Sam Acho
- Matt Barie
- Tiffany Blackmon
- Stormy Buonantony
- Cole Cubelic
- Harry Douglas
- Ian Fitzsimmons
- Lowell Galindo
- Joey Galloway
- Katie George
- Tom Hart
- Eric Mac Lain
- Tom Luginbill
- Greg McElroy
- Taylor McGregor
- John Schriffen
The XFL and ESPN announced this new broadcasting format with an official statement on Wednesday.
“Each ESPN team brings extensive expertise and their backgrounds in college football make them incredibly informed about the players who will be stars at the pro level in the XFL,” Steve Ackels, ESPN vice president, production said. “This talented group of voices, combined with the many on-field production innovations we have planned for this season, will provide fans with unprecedented access to all facets of the XFL.”
These teams will cover every game each weekend across ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and FX. All games will also be available live on ESPN+.