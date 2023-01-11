ESPN Announces Interesting XFL Game Coverage Decision

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN has announced its broadcasting format for this year's XFL coverage.

The network will have four broadcasting teams. Each team will feature the traditional play-by-play, game analyst and sideline reporter — but will also add an additional analyst on the field.

Here's the full lineup of broadcasting talent:

Sam Acho

Matt Barie

Tiffany Blackmon

Stormy Buonantony

Cole Cubelic

Harry Douglas

Ian Fitzsimmons

Lowell Galindo

Joey Galloway

Katie George

Tom Hart

Eric Mac Lain

Tom Luginbill

Greg McElroy

Taylor McGregor

John Schriffen

The XFL and ESPN announced this new broadcasting format with an official statement on Wednesday.

“Each ESPN team brings extensive expertise and their backgrounds in college football make them incredibly informed about the players who will be stars at the pro level in the XFL,” Steve Ackels, ESPN vice president, production said. “This talented group of voices, combined with the many on-field production innovations we have planned for this season, will provide fans with unprecedented access to all facets of the XFL.”

These teams will cover every game each weekend across ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and FX. All games will also be available live on ESPN+.