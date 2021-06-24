ESPN Announces It’s Hired Legendary NHL Player

ESPN is upping its hockey coverage next year. With it, the Worldwide Leader is bringing an NHL legend to help aid such coverage.

ESPN hired six-time Stanley Cup Champion Mark Messier on Thursday. He’s signed a multi-year agreement as a studio analyst for the network.

“ESPN today announced that Mark Messier, six-time Stanley Cup Champion and 15-time NHL All-Star, will join ESPN under a new multi-year agreement to be a signature part of its NHL coverage, beginning with the 2021-22 season,” wrote Grace Coryell of ESPN Press Room. “Messier will serve as a studio analyst when the NHL returns to ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu this fall.”

Messier himself admitted how excited he is for his new role. He’s able to continue conveying his passion for hockey, this time doing so an analyst rather than a player.

“The game of hockey, and the NHL, have afforded me enormous opportunity, success and experiences on the ice and in my life,” said Messier. “My passion for the game is as strong as it has ever been and I am looking forward to sharing that passion, plus my insights and analysis with the sport’s incredible fans.”

This won’t be Mark Messier’s first go-around as a studio analyst for hockey coverage.

Messier previously contributed as an analyst for Versus’ NHL coverage. He is experienced in the position, and should be a major boost to ESPN’s vision with the NHL moving forward.

ESPN will begin NHL coverage in the 2021-22 season and will continue through the 2027-28 season.