ESPN Announces Its New Team For NBA Countdown

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

NBA Countdown is going to have a new team on each Wednesday starting in November.

The NBA Today team will consist of host Malika Andrews, and analysts Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, plus NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per ESPN, this will help fans get ready for ESPN's NBA doubleheaders that air on Wednesday night.

The coverage will take place from ESPN's Los Angeles studio, which is right by Crypto.com Arena.

This move will increase Andrews' role with the network a little bit. In addition to doing this, she'll continue to host NBA Today and continue to be a sideline reporter for some games.

She'll also likely continue to host the NBA Draft and the NBA Draft lottery.

You'll be able to watch the show each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.