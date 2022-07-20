ESPN Announces Its Sports Humanitarian Team Of The Year

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Earlier this week, ESPN Citizenship announced its Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year.

This year, the honor went to the Denver Broncos - who were finalist for the award for the third consecutive year. The other finalists included the Miami Heat, Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Storm as nominees for the prestigious honor in 2022.

"Congratulations to the Broncos for being named the 2022 #SportsHumanitarian Team of the Year! This year they launched a gun buy-back program and they are the only professional sports team to fully fund its own branch of @BGCA_Clubs," ESPN Citizenship said.

The Broncos also released a statement revealing their work in the community this year:

Players volunteering more than 900 hours through 745 different engagements

Launching a gun buyback program in partnership with Denver & Aurora councilmembers and Colorado-based nonprofit RAWTools

Contributing over $275,000 for Inspire Change programs and initiatives

Being the only professional sports team to fully fund its own branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, giving 14,500+ under-resourced youth a home away from home since 2003

Supporting 30 local nonprofits via the club's annual Community Grant Program

Investing in the equity of female youth sports in the Metro Denver area, with an emphasis on launching a girls high school flag football pilot program

Congratulations to the Broncos.