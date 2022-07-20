ESPN Announces Its Sports Humanitarian Team Of The Year
Earlier this week, ESPN Citizenship announced its Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year.
This year, the honor went to the Denver Broncos - who were finalist for the award for the third consecutive year. The other finalists included the Miami Heat, Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Storm as nominees for the prestigious honor in 2022.
"Congratulations to the Broncos for being named the 2022 #SportsHumanitarian Team of the Year! This year they launched a gun buy-back program and they are the only professional sports team to fully fund its own branch of @BGCA_Clubs," ESPN Citizenship said.
The Broncos also released a statement revealing their work in the community this year:
- Players volunteering more than 900 hours through 745 different engagements
- Launching a gun buyback program in partnership with Denver & Aurora councilmembers and Colorado-based nonprofit RAWTools
- Contributing over $275,000 for Inspire Change programs and initiatives
- Being the only professional sports team to fully fund its own branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, giving 14,500+ under-resourced youth a home away from home since 2003
- Supporting 30 local nonprofits via the club's annual Community Grant Program
- Investing in the equity of female youth sports in the Metro Denver area, with an emphasis on launching a girls high school flag football pilot program
Congratulations to the Broncos.