ESPN Announces Massive Ratings For Cowboys-Giants Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Whatever your opinion is on the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, or the action on the field this past Monday night, there's no doubt that fans were glued to their screens.

Last night ESPN shared their ratings numbers for their Week 3 broadcast of the Giants-Cowboys game. They were big, to say the least.

19.3 million viewers were tuned into the game, making it the most watched Monday Night Football Week 3 game that ESPN has ever broadcast. It was a 29-percent increase from last year's broadcast.

Through the first three weeks this season, ESPN's broadcasts have been among their most-watched Monday night games ever. Week 1 now ranks third while Week 3 now ranks fourth.

The game itself gave fans plenty of reasons to stay fixed on ESPN. The two teams stayed within one score of each other for almost the entire bout.

New York took their first lead of the game in the third quarter thanks to a 36-yard Saquon Barkley touchdown run. But Cooper Rush, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb helped the Cowboys battle back.

17 unanswered pointed came off touchdowns from Elliott and Lamb plus a 44-yard field goal from Brett Maher. The Giants got back within a touchdown off a Graham Gano 51-yard field goal with 3:37 remaining in the game, but a Daniel Jones interception to Trevon Diggs ended the game.

The action in the NFL has been pretty darn great through the first few weeks. We're all looking forward to the next few.