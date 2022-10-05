ESPN Announces New Decision On Bomani Jones

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Bomani Jones poses at the opening night arrivals for "Neal Brennan's Unacceptable" at the Cherry Lane Theatre on September 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

For over a decade, Bomani Jones has had a good relationship with ESPN and features often on new shows and programs. Heading into 2023, it appears that relationship is going to continue for a while.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that Jones has signed a new contract extension with the network. Terms and length of the deal were not disclosed.

In a statement, the network also announced that his podcast The Right Time with Bomani Jones will return to regular scheduling this week with episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Jones expressed how happy he is to be able to continue working with ESPN.

“I’m very happy to continue The Right Time with ESPN,” Jones said. “I remain indebted to everyone who has worked to build the podcast, particularly my producer Gabe Basayne.”

Bomani Jones has been writing about sports since the early-2000s but starting going into radio towards the end of the decade. By 2012, he was making regular appearances on Dan Le Batard Is Highly Questionable, discussing top sports stories with the now-former ESPN personality.

Jones has also been a frequent guest on Around The Horn, winning over 100 times. His show The Right Time made its debut in 2015 but ended its first run of production in 2017.

Jones has also worked closely with Pablo Torre on High Noon, and his own show Game Theory with Bomani Jones.

We look forward to seeing what Jones has in store at ESPN next.