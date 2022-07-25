ESPN Announces New Official Ranking For Arch Manning

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas commit Arch Manning is no longer alone at the top of ESPN's recruiting ratings.

According to the latest ESPN 300 for the class of 2023, the Worldwide Leader has dropped Manning to the No. 2 spot behind California native Malachi Nelson.

In a piece written up by Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill, the pair explain how Nelson was able to leapfrog Manning as the consensus top recruit.

Saying:

With Nelson, we have seen a larger sample size, and the 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback has faced a higher level of competition for Los Alamitos High School (California). He has also developed physically, which has lead to more arm velocity. In our multiple in-person evaluations this spring and summer, our biggest observation from Nelson has been the growth beyond physical maturity as we see a more seasoned leader. His abilities in game, as well as his performances at camps and combines, make us confident he is now the No. 1 quarterback in the class. (Manning is still No. 2).

Nelson and Manning are the first two quarterbacks to hold the top spots of ESPN's rankings since Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence in 2018.

ESPN is now the only top recruiting outlet to not have Arch Manning ranked No. 1.