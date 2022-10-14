ESPN Announces New Update On Lee Corso Amid Recent Absence

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Over the past two weeks, the college football world has been missing beloved analyst Lee Corso.

He missed the past two ESPN College GameDay shows as he was battling an illness. Rece Davis revealed what was afflicting the former coach.

“He just woke up Saturday morning and had a little dizziness and so forth. They checked him out and he was feeling better by Saturday afternoon," Davis said.

Thankfully it sounds like Corso is feeling well enough to make the trip to Knoxville this weekend.

"It’s great to have Coach Lee Corso back with the @CollegeGameDay crew this weekend in Knoxville. From Friday morning’s production meeting, gearing up for show prep with coordinating producer @drewgallagher," ESPN PR said in a statement.

Corso and company will be in Knoxville for the biggest game of the weekend. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout if Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young can get healthy.

We look forward to seeing Corso on the GameDay set tomorrow morning.