ESPN Announces Ratings For NBA Finals Between Celtics, Warriors

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Finals may not have been a seven-game nail-biter, but by the looks of things fans enjoyed the hell out of it.

ESPN has released its ratings for the 2022 NBA Finals and posted some pretty strong numbers. Viewership was up 22-percent overall from last year's series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Game 6 alone averaged 14 million viewers on ABC. At peak viewership, 16.9 million people tuned in.

Most notably, all six games of the series have been the most-watched programs on television in the month of June so far. With an average of 12.4 million viewers, it was the most watched NBA Finals in three years.

There was an abundance of history and starpower on both sides in this NBA Finals.

The Celtics are one of the NBA's most successful franchises with one of America's most zealous fanbases. Meanwhile, the Warriors had superstars aplenty with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as well as three prior titles and five Finals appearances in just the last seven years.

The end result was a spectacle that NBA fans were eager to see. Would it be the coronation of Steph Curry as one of the all-time greats? Would it be the Celtics surpassing the Lakers with an historic 18th NBA title?

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors were on the winning side, but not before giving the country a show to remember.