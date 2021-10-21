ESPN Announces Television Ratings For WNBA Playoffs

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN announced the viewership ratings for the 2021 WNBA Finals, which aired on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC.

The WNBA saw a 23-percent jump in viewership year-of-year when compared to the 2020 playoffs. It was also the most-viewed postseason since the 2014 season.

“This year the WNBA celebrated its 25th season and with that came exponential viewership growth across multiple categories on ESPN networks,” ESPN announced in a statement. “The 2021 WNBA Finals on ESPN networks and ABC – Chicago Sky victory over the Phoenix Mercury – averaged 548,000 viewers across four games, a 23 percent increase from 2020 (447,000 average viewers in three games) and a 42 percent surge from 2019 (386,000 average viewers in five games).”

ESPN said the 2021 WNBA Finals on ESPN/2/ABC averaged 548,000 viewers, up 23% from 2020 (447,000 viewers) & up 42% from 2019 (386,000 viewers). The entire postseason (17 games) averaged 367,000 viewers — 63% higher than 2020 & up 42% over 2019. Most-viewed postseason since 2014. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 21, 2021

As for the 2021 Finals, it was the most-viewed final series since 2017’s battle between the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx.

“The 2021 Finals are the most viewed since the 2017 Finals between the LA Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx, which registered 563,000 viewers,” the Worldwide Leader said. “Game 1 (Oct. 10, ABC) was the most-viewed opening game of the WNBA Finals since 2017, registering 456,000 viewers and peaking with 547,000. Game 2 (Oct. 13, ESPN) became the most-viewed Game 2 since 2003 and the most-viewed Finals game since 2017’s Game 5.”

This continues the momentum the WNBA has been building in recent years. With a larger platform, the league is showing it belongs in primetime.