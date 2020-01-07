ESPN Announces TV Coverage For LSU-Clemson National Championship

ESPN announced today its coverage plans for next week’s College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson. The Worldwide Leader is going all-out, unsurprisingly.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for Monday night’s game. Tom Rinaldi will do the sideline reporting for LSU, while Maria Taylor will cover Clemson.

“The College Football Playoff National Championship is the pinnacle of our college football season,” said senior vice president of production Lee Fitting. “This one telecast is a blend of our best technology and innovation, providing viewers an experience that is befitting to the magnitude of the game. I couldn’t be more proud of our entire team’s work, from commentators to reporters, producers, technical staff, operations and more, in preparing to showcase the game to the world.”

Here’s what will be featured on the main broadcast, per ESPN:

ESPN will also have eight additional broadcasts of the game, including the “Field Pass” on ESPN2, the “Coaches Film Room” on ESPNU and “Hometown Radio” on the ACC Network and SEC Network, respectively.

Here’s who will have the call for the hometown broadcasts:

Clemson (ACC Network): Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Brad Scott, and Reggie Merriweather

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Brad Scott, and Reggie Merriweather LSU (SEC Network): Chris Blair, Doug Moreau and Gordy Rush

You can view ESPN’s full plans here.

Clemson and LSU will kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday, Jan. 13.