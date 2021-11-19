ESPN Announces College GameDay Guest Picker For Week 12

ESPN has announced its celebrity guest picker for the Week 12 edition of College GameDay.

On Friday, the college football pregame show posted a video from Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph explaining that he and his bandmate, Josh Dun, will be joining the crew in Columbus for No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Michigan State.

Joseph, an Ohio native, said he’s lived in the state his entire life and attended Ohio State University for two and a half years before dropping out.

“Big moment for me, I’ve been a GameDay fan my entire life,” he said. “… Go Bucks!”

Joseph and Dun are the third and fourth musicians to join the College GameDay crew as guest pickers this year, following up Kane Brown (Week 1) and Nick Lachey (Week 10).

Twenty One Pilots will take the podium at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday to make their guest picks. The rest of the show will kickoff at 9 a.m. ET.

Ohio State and Michigan State will face of in a College Football Playoff-altering matchup at 12 p.m. ET.