ESPN Announces Unfortunate Ratings For College Football Title Game

When the national title game was set between Georgia and TCU, most college football fans knew it wouldn't be the same draw as if a bigger brand was involved.

That was confirmed on Tuesday.

Per ESPN's PR team, "The 3-game [College Football Playoff] was up 9% year-over-year, averaging 20.6 million viewers across the Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and national championship." Adding, "Monday night's finale featuring TCU and Georgia registered 17.2 million viewers."

Viewers reacted to the disappointing numbers on Twitter.

"The blowout absolutely tanked the rating. Ouch," a user said.

As expected, not a lot of people — relatively speaking —- watched the 65-7 game," tweeted the AP's Ralph D. Russo.

"Wow only 17.2 mil."

"Oooff."

The Bulldogs' blowout of the Horned Frogs likely played a large role as well, with the game largely being non-competitive pretty much from the opening kick.