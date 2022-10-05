ESPN Announces Update On Lee Corso's Health Status

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN's Lee Corso was conspicuously absent from College GameDay this past Saturday after feeling under the weather. This week we got an update on his health heading into Week 6.

Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, ESPN commentator Rece Davis said that Corso was doing "much better" and spoke to him the day after his health issue. Davis revealed that Corso was dealing with dizziness on Saturday morning but was all better by the afternoon.

“He’s doing much better. I talked to him on Sunday. He’s back home in Orlando and feeling much, much better,” Davis said, via On3 Sports. “He just woke up Saturday morning and had a little dizziness and so forth. They checked him out and he was feeling better by Saturday afternoon. (He) was really ready to go home quicker than they let him but the great doctors at Clemson took care of him, looked after him. Now he’s back home in Orlando.”

Davis gave some very encouraging news about Corso's availability for this week's edition of College GameDay. He said that Corso has already started talking to him about topics to discuss and prepare for this Saturday in Lawrence.

“While I was talking to our producer yesterday, LC was calling him and wanting to know what topics were in the show that he needed to prepare for. So he’s feeling much better.”

Lee Corso is 87 and has dealt with a litany of health issues over the past 15 years - the most serious of which is a stroke that he suffered in 2009 that severely inhibited his ability to speak.

So it's understandable that doctors would want to exercise an abundance of caution with him.

That said, we're all looking forward to seeing Corso back on GameDay once he's fully healthy.