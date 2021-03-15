ESPN Computer Predicts The Biggest Blowout Of The First Round

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set and it’s time to start making predictions for the best tournament in sports.

ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has already made its predictions for every game in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The most-likely upset pick isn’t very surprising, but what game is most likely to be a blowout?

According to the Basketball Power Index, the biggest blowout of the first round is projected to be a game in the South Region.

No. 1 Baylor is scheduled to play No. 16 seed Hartford in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. According to ESPN’s computer model, the game will not be close.

Score prediction from the Basketball Power Index: Baylor wins by 24.2 points.

Baylor is coming off one of the greatest regular seasons in school history. The Bears are a No. 1 seed and one of the favorites to win it all.

The path to a Final Four will start with a game against No. 16 seed Hartford in the first round.

The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. It’ll be televised on truTV.