ESPN Has Bold Player Comparison For Arch Manning

On Friday, ESPN college football recruiting analysts Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert put together a rankings list for the top quarterbacks in the high school game regardless of class. Arch Manning, the No. 1 QB recruit in the 2023 class, came in at No. 5 on ESPN’s all-class list.

Along with each quarterback on this list came a specialized QB comparison. While the easy route to take would be a comparison to one of his uncles — Peyton or Eli — Luginbill and Haubert decided to go with another great NFL QB.

With Manning’s unique combination of mobility, accuracy and game IQ, he’s earned a flattering comparison to former Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck.

“Believe the hype. As expected given his pedigree — he’s Peyton and Eli’s nephew — Arch has advanced understanding of how to play the position and ability as a passer,” the analysis reads. “…He’s clearly the best athlete in terms of mobility out of all the Mannings and is blessed with the same poise.”

With still two years remaining in his high school career, Manning is wise and talented beyond his years.

Through his freshman season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, the young QB led his team to a 9-1 regular-season record behind 2,400 yards, 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He continued that success into a shortened COVID-19 sophomore season, recording 19 touchdowns and seven picks on a deadly-accurate 72 completion percentage.

As the No. 3 overall recruit in his class, Manning has received interest from nearly every top program in the nation. Alabama, Texas, Georgia and Clemson are currently the frontrunners to land the top prospect.