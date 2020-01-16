ESPN Names 2 Teams Who Might Try To Trade Up For Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow seems like a lock to go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is an Ohio native and the Cincinnati Bengals need a quarterback. This could be a dream match for Burrow and the AFC North franchise.

The Bengals’ coaches are already commenting on Burrow.

“He’s got natural pocket feel. He feels it,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “It seems like he never takes his eyes off down the field. He extends the play really, really well. He’s a lot faster than you might assume when you see him running away from all those SEC guys. He’s got incredible up-field accuracy. The ball hardly ever hits the ground in a game, which is rare. He just naturally puts the ball in places where those guys can make plays.”

Don’t be surprised if teams try to trade up for a shot at the national title-winning LSU quarterback, though.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Get Up! this morning that multiple teams – the Chargers and the Panthers, notably – could try to make a trade up to No. 1.

It’s not surprising that multiple NFL franchises will likely attempt to trade up to the No. 1 overall draft spot. Burrow is an elite quarterback prospect and several teams are in need of a franchise player at that position.

What would be surprising is an actual trade.

The Bengals are desperate for a franchise-changing player and Burrow could be just that. Add in the fact that he’s an Ohio native – and already loved by most of the fan base – and this seems like a near-lock at No. 1 overall.