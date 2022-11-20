ESPN College Football Analyst Is Under Fire For Wife Joke

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN's Peter Burns is catching some heat after his awkward on-air wife joke aimed at SEC Network colleague and former UGA tight end Benjamin Watson during Saturday's halftime show.

A friendly discussion about suits took a turn when Burns joked about receiving a text from Watson's wife, which Watson was visibly upset about.

Afterwards, Burns posted a selfie with Watson captioned, "#Friendship." To which Watson tweeted in reply, "Moving on. But you still owe Mrs Watson a public apology."

Others jumped in on the convo on Twitter.

"IKTR!!!!" a viewer said.

"I'm a fan of saying it to someone’s face, but I’m also a bigger fan of what happens after… definitely owes her an apology…" another commented.

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing MOUTH!"

"The number of men ok with a coworker making a joke implying a relationship with their wife is insane."

For now things appear all good in Charlotte, but Watson will be waiting on that apology.