ESPN College Football Analyst Is Under Fire For Wife Joke
ESPN's Peter Burns is catching some heat after his awkward on-air wife joke aimed at SEC Network colleague and former UGA tight end Benjamin Watson during Saturday's halftime show.
A friendly discussion about suits took a turn when Burns joked about receiving a text from Watson's wife, which Watson was visibly upset about.
Afterwards, Burns posted a selfie with Watson captioned, "#Friendship." To which Watson tweeted in reply, "Moving on. But you still owe Mrs Watson a public apology."
Others jumped in on the convo on Twitter.
"IKTR!!!!" a viewer said.
"I'm a fan of saying it to someone’s face, but I’m also a bigger fan of what happens after… definitely owes her an apology…" another commented.
"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing MOUTH!"
"The number of men ok with a coworker making a joke implying a relationship with their wife is insane."
For now things appear all good in Charlotte, but Watson will be waiting on that apology.