ESPN Computer Has A Crazy New Playoff Prediction

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay have a discussion.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the College Football Playoff following Saturday’s wild results.

Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was a crazy one – one of the wildest Saturdays we’ve had in years.

The day started off with an instant classic between Oklahoma and Texas and wrapped up with Texas A&M upsetting No. 1 Alabama. In between, we got to witness several big-time games.

The College Football Playoff picture has been shaken up as a result – or has it? ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. It still has Alabama making the College Football Playoff – along with another SEC team – though there’s an interesting prediction for the No. 4 slot.

Here’s the projected foursome:

  1. Georgia
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati

As you can see, ESPN’s computer model has the Big Ten getting shut out of the College Football Playoff. Fans of Michigan, Iowa and Ohio State would certainly disagree with that.

It’s still early on in the season, though.

With another Saturday or two like the one we had yesterday, the College Football Playoff picture will get even more shaken up.

