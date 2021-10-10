ESPN Computer Has A Crazy New Playoff Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the College Football Playoff following Saturday’s wild results.

Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was a crazy one – one of the wildest Saturdays we’ve had in years.

The day started off with an instant classic between Oklahoma and Texas and wrapped up with Texas A&M upsetting No. 1 Alabama. In between, we got to witness several big-time games.

The College Football Playoff picture has been shaken up as a result – or has it? ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. It still has Alabama making the College Football Playoff – along with another SEC team – though there’s an interesting prediction for the No. 4 slot.

Here’s the projected foursome:

Georgia Oklahoma Alabama Cincinnati

As you can see, ESPN’s computer model has the Big Ten getting shut out of the College Football Playoff. Fans of Michigan, Iowa and Ohio State would certainly disagree with that.

It’s still early on in the season, though.

With another Saturday or two like the one we had yesterday, the College Football Playoff picture will get even more shaken up.