ESPN Computer Has Surprising Super Bowl Pick After Week 3

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates as he is reflected in the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs, 31-9. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting a spicy matchup for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

According to ESPN's FPI, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 30.1 percent chance to make the Super Bowl. They have the best odds out of any team in the NFC.

The AFC is a bit more challenging to predict since the conference is loaded with powerhouses.

While there are plenty of great options to choose from, ESPN's FPI has the Buffalo Bills representing the AFC in the Super Bowl (24.6 percent).

A Super Bowl featuring the Bills and Buccaneers would be intriguing. The quarterback matchup alone is a great storyline.

Josh Allen has cemented his status as one of the game's most exciting players, meanwhile Tom Brady continues to defy Father Time.

The Bills and Buccaneers met during the 2021 season. Tampa Bay won 33-27 in an overtime thriller. Despite ending up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Allen finished that game with 308 passing yards, 109 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

If the Bills and Buccaneers meet in Super Bowl LVII, we might just be in store for another shootout.