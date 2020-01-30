The Spun

ESPN Computer Model Sees 4 National Championship Favorites

A view of the National Anthem prior to the 2019 NCAA Tournament National Title game.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: Air Force technical sergeant Johnny Holliday performs the national anthem prior to the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index believes there are four clear favorites to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament as we head into the final month of the college basketball regular season.

It’s been a wild 2019-20 season, with lots of upsets taking place, but the ESPN computer model sees four favorites emerging from the pack.

Four teams have a 10 percent chance or better of winning the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s computer model. 

The four teams:

1. Duke, 21.7 percent

Coach K reacting to play during a Duke game.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

2. Gonzaga, 14.6 percent

Gonzaga Bulldogs shoot a free throw at home in 2019.

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

3. Kansas, 13.5 percent

Bill Self on the sideline of a Kansas basketball game in 2019.

 (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

4. Michigan State, 10.3 percent

michigan state head coach tom izzo

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

***

A Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan State Final Four would be pretty fun. If the regular season is any indication of what’s to come in the NCAA Tournament, though, you can count on that not happening. It will be upsets galore come mid-March.


