ESPN’s Basketball Power Index believes there are four clear favorites to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament as we head into the final month of the college basketball regular season.

It’s been a wild 2019-20 season, with lots of upsets taking place, but the ESPN computer model sees four favorites emerging from the pack.

Four teams have a 10 percent chance or better of winning the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s computer model.

The four teams:

1. Duke, 21.7 percent

2. Gonzaga, 14.6 percent

3. Kansas, 13.5 percent

4. Michigan State, 10.3 percent

***

A Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan State Final Four would be pretty fun. If the regular season is any indication of what’s to come in the NCAA Tournament, though, you can count on that not happening. It will be upsets galore come mid-March.