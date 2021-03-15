The Spun

ESPN Computer Model Releases Its Final Four Prediction

michigan state and texas tech at halftime of the final fourMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: A general view during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Michigan State Spartans at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket has been released and it’s time to start making your picks.

But, before you put pen to paper, you might want to see what ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, is predicting.

ESPN’s computer model has updated its prediction for the Final Four following the release of the 68-team field.

Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes to make the Final Four:

  • West Region: No. 1 seed Gonzaga
  • East Region: No. 1 seed Michigan
  • South Region: No. 1 seed Baylor
  • Midwest Region: No. 2 seed Houston

So, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index likes three of the four No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four. However, in the Midwest Region, it likes No. 2 seed Houston to upset No. 1 seed Illinois.

ESPN’s Dick Vitale, meanwhile, has already made his national title prediction.

“I think Gonzaga goes 32-0 and pulls a Bobby Knight 1976 and cuts down the nets,” the longtime ESPN college basketball analyst tweeted on Sunday night.

ESPN’s computer model agrees with Dickie V, too.

The Basketball Power Index is giving Gonzaga a 23.4 percent chance to win it all. It’s the highest percentage of anyone in the field.

Who are you picking to make it to the Final Four and win it all?


