ESPN Computer Model Has A New Final Four Prediction

The first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament is in the books.

It was a historic first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with nine double digit seeds advancing to the second round. Rutgers (10), Maryland (10), UCLA (11), Syracuse (11), Oregon State (12), North Texas (13), Ohio (13), Abilene Christian (14) and Oral Roberts (15) all won their first round games. It’s the most double digit seeds advancing to the second round since the tournament expanded in 1985.

Are any of these double-digit seeds capable of making a deep run, though?

ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its projections for the rest of the NCAA Tournament. Who’s going to reach the Final Four?

Here’s the latest projection, from ESPN’s computer model:

West Region – Gonzaga

East Region – Michigan

South Region – Baylor

Midwest Region – Houston

So, after one round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, ESPN’s computer model is predicting three No. 1 seeds and a No. 2 seed to reach the Final Four.

A lot can change in a day, though.

The second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament is scheduled to tip off shortly after noon E.T. on Sunday. There will be eight games played on Sunday and eight games played on Monday.