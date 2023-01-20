ESPN Computer Model Predicting Notable NFL Upset

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 24: A general view of the field during the game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting that one of the top seeds in the NFC will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend.

The FPI gives the Cowboys a 53.2 percent chance of knocking off the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

While this wouldn't be a historical upset, the 49ers are considered the odds-on favorites to win this game. After all, they're the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Last weekend, the 49ers defeated the Seahawks by a score of 41-23. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy settled in nicely after a rough first quarter.

As for the Cowboys, they flexed their muscles on Monday night by dismantling the Buccaneers on the road. Dak Prescott was simply flawless in that game.

If Dallas is going to upset San Francisco and clinch a berth in the NFC Championship, Prescott will need to have another great game.

The Cowboys and 49ers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX.