ESPN Computer Model Predicts Super Bowl Winner

We’re officially one week away from the Super Bowl.

Next Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

The Rams are coming off an NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers, while the Bengals are coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Who will take home the Super Bowl title?

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its prediction for the big game. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes next Sunday.

ESPN’s Football Power Index is giving the Rams a 66.3 percent chance to win Super Bowl 56, giving the Bengals a 33.7 percent chance at taking home the victory.

Super Bowl 56 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.

The game will air on NBC.