ESPN Computer Model Releases Its Super Bowl Prediction

Who you got – the Rams or the Bengals?

Cincinnati and Los Angeles are set to meet in Super Bowl 56 in two weeks. The Bengals are coming off a thrilling AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Rams are coming off an NFC Championship Game takedown of the San Francisco 49ers.

In two weeks, the Bengals and the Rams will meet in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

Who will emerge with the win?

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its initial prediction for the game. It likes the Rams.

ESPN’s computer model gives the Los Angeles Rams a 66.3 percent chance to win Super Bowl 56, giving the Cincinnati Bengals a 33.7 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

The Rams and the Bengals are set to meet on Sunday, Feb. 13.