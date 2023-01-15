Skip to main content
ESPN Computer Names Country's 25 'Strongest' Records

The 2022-23 college football season wrapped up on Monday night, when No. 1 Georgia blew out No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game.

But while Georgia finished No. 1 in all of the polls, where did they finish in ESPN's "Strength of Record" rankings?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the national title.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN:

  1. Georgia
  2. TCU
  3. Michigan
  4. Alabama
  5. Tennessee
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. LSU
  9. Washington
  10. Tulane
  11. USC
  12. Kansas State
  13. Oregon
  14. Clemson
  15. Mississippi State
  16. Florida State
  17. Oregon State
  18. Troy
  19. Utah
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Texas
  22. Texas Tech
  23. South Carolina
  24. Pitt
  25. Iowa

The official college football top 25 polls came out earlier this week. The 2023 season will be here before we know it.