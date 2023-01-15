ESPN Computer Names Country's 25 'Strongest' Records

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The 2022-23 college football season wrapped up on Monday night, when No. 1 Georgia blew out No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game.

But while Georgia finished No. 1 in all of the polls, where did they finish in ESPN's "Strength of Record" rankings?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the national title.

Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN:

Georgia TCU Michigan Alabama Tennessee Ohio State Penn State LSU Washington Tulane USC Kansas State Oregon Clemson Mississippi State Florida State Oregon State Troy Utah Notre Dame Texas Texas Tech South Carolina Pitt Iowa

The official college football top 25 polls came out earlier this week. The 2023 season will be here before we know it.