ESPN Computer Names Country's 25 'Strongest' Records
The 2022-23 college football season wrapped up on Monday night, when No. 1 Georgia blew out No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game.
But while Georgia finished No. 1 in all of the polls, where did they finish in ESPN's "Strength of Record" rankings?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the national title.
Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN:
- Georgia
- TCU
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- LSU
- Washington
- Tulane
- USC
- Kansas State
- Oregon
- Clemson
- Mississippi State
- Florida State
- Oregon State
- Troy
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- South Carolina
- Pitt
- Iowa
The official college football top 25 polls came out earlier this week. The 2023 season will be here before we know it.