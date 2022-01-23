ESPN Computer Releases New Super Bowl Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released a new prediction for the Super Bowl following the Divisional Round upsets on Saturday.

Both of the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and the NFC were upset at home on Saturday, with the Titans falling to the Bengals and the Packers losing to the 49ers.

Here’s the latest prediction from ESPN’s computer model:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills

The Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. The Bills, meanwhile, are set to face the Chiefs with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.

