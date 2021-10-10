ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place.

Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the very eventful Week 6.

Here’s the latest top 25 poll from ESPN’s computer model:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Oklahoma Michigan Florida Clemson Iowa State Texas Cincinnati Pittsburgh Penn State Iowa Michigan State Oregon Ole Miss Notre Dame Arkansas Texas A&M Auburn NC State Nebraska Tennessee Coastal Carolina Arizona State

The official new college football top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon, with the Coaches’ Poll set to be released at noon E.T. and the AP Poll at 2 p.m. E.T.

Hopefully Week 7 delivers, too.