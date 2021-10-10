The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place.

Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the very eventful Week 6.

Here’s the latest top 25 poll from ESPN’s computer model:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Michigan
  6. Florida
  7. Clemson
  8. Iowa State
  9. Texas
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Pittsburgh
  12. Penn State
  13. Iowa
  14. Michigan State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Arkansas
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Auburn
  21. NC State
  22. Nebraska
  23. Tennessee
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Arizona State

The official new college football top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon, with the Coaches’ Poll set to be released at noon E.T. and the AP Poll at 2 p.m. E.T.

Hopefully Week 7 delivers, too.

