ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN’s computer model has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful Saturday in the college football world.

While this past Saturday wasn’t quite as crazy as October’s previous Saturdays, it was still another fun day in the college football world.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following another week of games.

Here’s the latest top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Michigan
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Pittsburgh
  8. Florida
  9. Iowa State
  10. Clemson
  11. Penn State
  12. Texas
  13. Auburn
  14. Michigan State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Iowa
  17. NC State
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Oregon
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Tennessee
  23. Nebraska
  24. Baylor
  25. Arkansas

The official new top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday, with the Coaches’ Poll coming out at noon E.T. and the AP Poll coming out at 2 p.m. E.T.

The only rankings that matter, the College Football Playoff rankings, will be released later in the season.

