ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful Saturday in the college football world.
While this past Saturday wasn’t quite as crazy as October’s previous Saturdays, it was still another fun day in the college football world.
ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following another week of games.
Here’s the latest top 25:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- Cincinnati
- Pittsburgh
- Florida
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Texas
- Auburn
- Michigan State
- Ole Miss
- Iowa
- NC State
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Oregon
- Coastal Carolina
- Tennessee
- Nebraska
- Baylor
- Arkansas
The official new top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday, with the Coaches’ Poll coming out at noon E.T. and the AP Poll coming out at 2 p.m. E.T.
The only rankings that matter, the College Football Playoff rankings, will be released later in the season.