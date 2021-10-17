ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful Saturday in the college football world.

While this past Saturday wasn’t quite as crazy as October’s previous Saturdays, it was still another fun day in the college football world.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following another week of games.

Here’s the latest top 25:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Oklahoma Michigan Cincinnati Pittsburgh Florida Iowa State Clemson Penn State Texas Auburn Michigan State Ole Miss Iowa NC State Notre Dame Texas A&M Oregon Coastal Carolina Tennessee Nebraska Baylor Arkansas

The official new top 25 polls will be released later on Sunday, with the Coaches’ Poll coming out at noon E.T. and the AP Poll coming out at 2 p.m. E.T.

The only rankings that matter, the College Football Playoff rankings, will be released later in the season.