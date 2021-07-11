ESPN Computer Releases New Preseason Top 25 Poll

The 2021 college football regular season continues to inch closer and closer.

We’re less than two months away from the start of the 2021 college football regular season. Teams are a couple of weeks away from reporting for fall camp. Before you know it, opening weekend will be here.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings ahead of the 2021 regular season.

Here’s ESPN’s latest top 25 poll ahead of the season:

Alabama Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Texas Notre Dame Iowa State Miami Florida Oregon Penn State North Carolina Auburn TCU Wisconsin LSU Oklahoma State Ole Miss USC Cincinnati Iowa Mississippi State Washington

Once again, the usual suspects sit atop the top 25 polls. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff.

Perhaps the 2021 college football regular season will be full of surprises, though.

Week 1 can’t get here soon enough.