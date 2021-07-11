The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Preseason Top 25 Poll

An Oregon cheerleader running onto the field.EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 15: The Oregon Ducks cheerleaders run onto the field against of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on September 15, 2012 at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The 2021 college football regular season continues to inch closer and closer.

We’re less than two months away from the start of the 2021 college football regular season. Teams are a couple of weeks away from reporting for fall camp. Before you know it, opening weekend will be here.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings ahead of the 2021 regular season.

Here’s ESPN’s latest top 25 poll ahead of the season:

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Texas
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Iowa State
  10. Miami
  11. Florida
  12. Oregon
  13. Penn State
  14. North Carolina
  15. Auburn
  16. TCU
  17. Wisconsin
  18. LSU
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Ole Miss
  21. USC
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Iowa
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Washington

Once again, the usual suspects sit atop the top 25 polls. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff.

Perhaps the 2021 college football regular season will be full of surprises, though.

Week 1 can’t get here soon enough.


