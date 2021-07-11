ESPN Computer Releases New Preseason Top 25 Poll

The 2021 college football regular season continues to inch closer and closer.
We’re less than two months away from the start of the 2021 college football regular season. Teams are a couple of weeks away from reporting for fall camp. Before you know it, opening weekend will be here.
ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings ahead of the 2021 regular season.
Here’s ESPN’s latest top 25 poll ahead of the season:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- Miami
- Florida
- Oregon
- Penn State
- North Carolina
- Auburn
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- LSU
- Oklahoma State
- Ole Miss
- USC
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Mississippi State
- Washington
Once again, the usual suspects sit atop the top 25 polls. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff.
Perhaps the 2021 college football regular season will be full of surprises, though.
Week 1 can’t get here soon enough.