ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 9 of the 2021 college football regular season was highlighted by the Michigan State vs. Michigan game. The Spartans trailed by two scores in the second half, but were able to come all the way back and pull off a massive victory, handing Jim Harbaugh and Co. a crushing defeat.

Later in the day, Ohio State stayed the course, knocking off a tough Penn State team at home.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings heading into the end of October.

Here’s the latest top 25:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Oklahoma Michigan Pittsburgh Cincinnati Florida Iowa State Clemson Texas Auburn Texas A&M Notre Dame Michigan State Ole Miss Penn State NC State Oklahoma State Oregon Baylor Wisconsin Miami Utah Iowa

The official rankings, the College Football Playoff rankings, will come out in a couple of days. The first set of College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

