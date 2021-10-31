The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings following Week 9 of the 2021 regular season.

Week 9 of the 2021 college football regular season was highlighted by the Michigan State vs. Michigan game. The Spartans trailed by two scores in the second half, but were able to come all the way back and pull off a massive victory, handing Jim Harbaugh and Co. a crushing defeat.

Later in the day, Ohio State stayed the course, knocking off a tough Penn State team at home.

Here’s the latest top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Michigan
  6. Pittsburgh
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Florida
  9. Iowa State
  10. Clemson
  11. Texas
  12. Auburn
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Michigan State
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Penn State
  18. NC State
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Oregon
  21. Baylor
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Miami
  24. Utah
  25. Iowa

The official rankings, the College Football Playoff rankings, will come out in a couple of days. The first set of College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

In the meantime, ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings can be debated on.

