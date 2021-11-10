ESPN Computer Predictions For Tonight’s Champions Classic

The college basketball season officially tips-off in grand fashion Tuesday night.

Four blue bloods take the court in the State Farm Champions Classic. No. 10 Kentucky and No. 9 Duke headline the event in New York.

The Wildcats are hoping to improve on a dismal 1-6 non-conference record last season. Meanwhile, the Champions Classic officially kicks off the farewell tour for Duke’s legendary basketball coach Mike Kryzyzewski.

This past summer, Coach K announced that his 47th season manning the sidelines for the Blue Devils would be his last. It’s truly the beginning of the end of an era, and a moment that any college hoops fan should appreciate.

Two of NCAA basketball’s biggest brands taking the floor at “The Mecca,” Madison Square Garden. It doesn’t get much better than that.

ESPN’s computer model has made its prediction.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, No. 10 Kentucky will win tonight’s game by three points. The Wildcats have a 62.7 percent chance of beating Duke.

Kentucky and Duke tip-off at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

On the undercard for tonight’s Champions Classic is another top-flight matchup.

The No. 3 Jawhawks take on one of the Big Ten’s traditional powers Michigan State.

The Spartans come into this one unranked, posting a pedestrian 15-13 record last season. Kansas, meanwhile, is riding high off of a 21-9 mark last year and is ranked third in the nation.

Despite Sparty’s struggles in the 2020-21 season, Michigan State was still able to go 6-1 in non-conference games, besting Kansas’ win percentage in battles outside of the Big-12 where they went 7-3.

“The Worldwide Leader’s” computer model has made its prediction for this contest also.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, No. 3 Kansas will top the Spartans by 4.5 points. The Jayhawks have a 64.5 percent chance of capturing the victory over Michigan State.

Kansas and Michigan State tip-off at 7 PM ET on ESPN.