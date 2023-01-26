ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to press after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games?

The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are loaded with talent on offense and defense, and can beat teams in a wide variety of ways.

Then in the AFC Championship Game we have two of the best young quarterbacks in the league with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Bengals QB Joe Burrow squaring off in a repeat of last year's AFC title game. Those two quarterbacks have represented the AFC in the last three Super Bowls.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the two games.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Kansas City and Philadelphia will win their respective games. The computer model gives the Chiefs a 66.4-percent chance to win the AFC Championship Game and the Eagles a 64.9-percent chance to win the NFC Championship Game.

The sports books seem to believe that the Bengals have a better chance to win because of their current form against the Chiefs, but the computer model seems more inclined to go with the team that had the better record and a more productive quarterback.

As for the Eagles-49ers game, perhaps the computer model sees the 49ers' lack of experience at quarterback finally catching up to them.

Who do you have winning the two games?