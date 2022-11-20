ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide argues with head linesman GA Gus Morris III while taking on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 24, 2007 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though.

With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title contention and are extremely unlikely to make the College Football Playoff even if they finish the regular season 10-2. There would have to be a lot of chaos above them to make the CFP, and it hasn't manifested yet.

Auburn, meanwhile, are having a disastrous year and fired head coach Bryan Harsin after a 3-5 start amid some front office chaos. However, they've improved to 5-6 under interim head coach Cadillac Williams and could obtain bowl eligibility if they win the Iron Bowl.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Iron Bowl game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Alabama will easily win. The computer model gives the Crimson Tide a 94.5-percent chance to win this Saturday's game.

Given the trajectory of both teams that really shouldn't be much of a surprise. The Crimson Tide have dominated the rivalry for most of Nick Saban's tenure.

But there have been shockers in the past and with the way things have gone maybe there will be another one this year.

The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.