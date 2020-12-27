ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Game Winners

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff is less than a week away.

This time last weekend, we learned the 2020-21 College Football Playoff field. Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed and will take on No. 4 Notre Dame at the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Clemson is the No. 2 overall seed and will take on No. 3 Ohio State at the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Both of the College Football Playoff contests are set to kick off on New Year’s Day.

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its picks for the two semifinal game winners. Here’s who ESPN’s computer likes to advance to the national championship game.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Winner: Alabama 81.1 percent chance to win.

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Winner: Clemson and Ohio State both tied with a 50.0 percent chance to win the game.

***

So, Alabama is expected to get past Notre Dame with relative ease, while the game between Clemson and Ohio State could be as close as it gets.

Who are you taking in the two College Football Playoff semifinal contests on New Year’s Day?