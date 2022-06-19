ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's Worst Team

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 college football regular season is almost upon us.

We're only a couple of months away from the start of the 2022 college football regular season.

Who will be the worst team in the country this fall?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its predictions for the upcoming season.

According to the Football Power Index, the worst team in America will be the UConn Huskies.

UConn is projected to go 2.5-9.5 this season - the worst record of any team in the country.

You can view ESPN's full Football Power Index projections here.