ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 10 Worst Teams
The 2022 college football regular season will be here before you know it.
Spring football has wrapped up across the country, with preseason camps set to begin in a couple of months. The regular season will start in early September.
Who's going to be among the worst teams in college football for the 2022 season?
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its picks. Here's who ESPN's computer model is projecting to be the worst in the country for the 2022 season:
1. New Mexico State
2. UConn
3. UMass
4. Bowling Green
5. New Mexico
6. Akron
7. UL Monroe
8. Ohio
9. FIU
10. Temple
You can view ESPN's computer model's full projections for the 2022 college football season here.