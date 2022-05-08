ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 10 Worst Teams

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before you know it.

Spring football has wrapped up across the country, with preseason camps set to begin in a couple of months. The regular season will start in early September.

Who's going to be among the worst teams in college football for the 2022 season?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its picks. Here's who ESPN's computer model is projecting to be the worst in the country for the 2022 season:

1. New Mexico State

2. UConn

3. UMass

4. Bowling Green

5. New Mexico

6. Akron

7. UL Monroe

8. Ohio

9. FIU

10. Temple

You can view ESPN's computer model's full projections for the 2022 college football season here.