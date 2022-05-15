ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's Worst Team

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Who will be the worst team in college football in 2022?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its prediction as we head into the summer.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the worst team in college football in 2022 will be the New Mexico State Aggies.

The New Mexico State Aggies are projected to go 3-9 in 2022 - not a terrible record for a team deemed to be the worst in the country by the Football Power Index.

Seven teams are actually projected to have worse records than New Mexico State, though ESPN's Football Power Index tabs the Aggies as the country's worst team.

You can view ESPN's complete Football Power Index projections here.

The 2022 college football regular season can't get here fast enough.