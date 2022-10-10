ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program.

The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.

Since Frost was fired, the Cornhuskers have played a bit better under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. They're 2-1 under him and are 3-3 overall heading into the second half of the season.

They're coming off a 14-13 win against the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers on Friday night after they outscored them 14-0 in the second half.

That win has led to some questions about the Cornhuskers getting to a bowl this season after it looked unlikely during the first few weeks. Unfortunately, ESPN's FPI doesn't give them a good chance of making one.

According to the FPI, the Cornhuskers are given an 8.9% chance of making a bowl game, despite being 3-3. They're not favored in any of their remaining games because they have a tough schedule.

Nebraska will take on Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa to end the 2022 season.