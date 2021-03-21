ESPN Computer Predicts Most Likely Second Round Upset

The first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament is in the books and now we’re on to the Round of 32. It should be a good one.

History was made in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, as a record number of double-digit seeds advanced to the second round. Rutgers (10), Maryland (10), UCLA (11), Syracuse (11), Oregon State (12), North Texas (13), Ohio (13), Abilene Christian (14) and Oral Roberts (15) all won their first round games. This is the highest amount of double digit seeds to advance to the second round since the tournament expanded in 1985.

Will the second round be as exciting as the first round?

ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its projections for the NCAA Tournament. While we had a lot of upsets in the first round, will we get any in the second round?

According to ESPN’s computer model, here’s the most likely upset in Round 2 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament:

No. 6 seed Texas Tech over No. 3 seed Arkansas is the most likely “upset” in Round 2 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders are projected to beat the Razorbacks by one point in the second round on Sunday.

If you’re looking for a bigger “upset,” you might not get one in Round Two. ESPN’s projections have most of the top seeds advancing.