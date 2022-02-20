ESPN Computer Predicts The 2022 Final Four Teams

March Madness is almost here.

We’re about a month away from the start of the 2022 NCAA Tournament and a little less than two months away from the Final Four.

Who will be playing for a national championship this year?

ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its prediction as we inch closer to March.

Here’s who ESPN’s computer model sees making it to the Final Four this year:

Gonzaga

Kentucky

Arizona

Houston

You can view ESPN’s Basketball Power Index’s complete predictions here.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 15 with the “First Four” games.