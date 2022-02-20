The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer Predicts The 2022 Final Four Teams

michigan state and texas tech at halftime of the final fourMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: A general view during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Michigan State Spartans at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

March Madness is almost here.

We’re about a month away from the start of the 2022 NCAA Tournament and a little less than two months away from the Final Four.

Who will be playing for a national championship this year?

ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its prediction as we inch closer to March.

Here’s who ESPN’s computer model sees making it to the Final Four this year:

  • Gonzaga
  • Kentucky
  • Arizona
  • Houston

You can view ESPN’s Basketball Power Index’s complete predictions here.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 15 with the “First Four” games.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.