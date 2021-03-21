ESPN Computer Predicts The Score Of Every Second Round Game

The second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament is here.
The opening round of the tournament was pretty thrilling, with a record number of double-digit seeds advancing to the Round of 32. Rutgers (10), Maryland (10), UCLA (11), Syracuse (11), Oregon State (12), North Texas (13), Ohio (13), Abilene Christian (14) and Oral Roberts (15) all won their first round games. It’s the most double digit seeds advancing to the second round since the tournament expanded in 1985.
What’s in store for the second round?
ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has made its picks. Here’s who the BPI has winning in the Round of 32:
- No. 6 Texas Tech over No. 3 Arkansas by one point
- No. 3 West Virginia over No. 11 Syracuse by 1.7 points
- No. 1 Baylor over No. 9 Wisconsin by 6.3 points
- No. 1 Illinois over No. 8 Loyola Chicago by 6.5 points
- No. 2 Houston over No. 10 Rutgers by 11 points
- No. 5 Villanova over No. 13 North Texas by 8.1 points
- No. 4 Oklahoma State over No. 12 Oregon State by 6 points
- No. 7 Florida over No. 15 Oral Roberts by 13.1 points
- No. 5 Colorado over No. 4 FSU by 0.5 points
- No. 3 Kansas over No. 6 USC by 0.4 points
- No. 1 Michigan over No. 8 LSU by 5.7 points
- No. 2 Alabama over No. 10 Maryland by 5.7 points
- No. 11 UCLA over No. 14 Abilene Christian by 3.6 points
- No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 8 Oklahoma by 12.6 points
- No. 2 Iowa over No. 7 Oregon by 10.2 points
- No. 5 Creighton over No. 13 Ohio by 10.1 points
Who do you have advancing to the Sweet 16?