ESPN Computer Predicts The Score Of Every Second Round Game

The second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament is here.

The opening round of the tournament was pretty thrilling, with a record number of double-digit seeds advancing to the Round of 32. Rutgers (10), Maryland (10), UCLA (11), Syracuse (11), Oregon State (12), North Texas (13), Ohio (13), Abilene Christian (14) and Oral Roberts (15) all won their first round games. It’s the most double digit seeds advancing to the second round since the tournament expanded in 1985.

What’s in store for the second round?

ESPN’s computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has made its picks. Here’s who the BPI has winning in the Round of 32:

No. 6 Texas Tech over No. 3 Arkansas by one point

No. 3 West Virginia over No. 11 Syracuse by 1.7 points

No. 1 Baylor over No. 9 Wisconsin by 6.3 points

No. 1 Illinois over No. 8 Loyola Chicago by 6.5 points

No. 2 Houston over No. 10 Rutgers by 11 points

No. 5 Villanova over No. 13 North Texas by 8.1 points

No. 4 Oklahoma State over No. 12 Oregon State by 6 points

No. 7 Florida over No. 15 Oral Roberts by 13.1 points

No. 5 Colorado over No. 4 FSU by 0.5 points

No. 3 Kansas over No. 6 USC by 0.4 points

No. 1 Michigan over No. 8 LSU by 5.7 points

No. 2 Alabama over No. 10 Maryland by 5.7 points

No. 11 UCLA over No. 14 Abilene Christian by 3.6 points

No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 8 Oklahoma by 12.6 points

No. 2 Iowa over No. 7 Oregon by 10.2 points

No. 5 Creighton over No. 13 Ohio by 10.1 points

Who do you have advancing to the Sweet 16?