ESPN Computer Predicts The Winners Of The ‘First Four’ Games

The first day of March Madness has finally arrived, and with it comes a stacked slate of First Four games.

As is expected from the first night of play, this year’s First Four features plenty of mid-major action. Texas Southern vs. Mt. Saint Mary’s, Drake vs. Wichita State and App State vs. Norfolk State will kick off the festivities on Thursday night with the first three matchups.

The final game of the night comes with a bit more unexpected matchup. No. 11 seeds UCLA and Michigan State will face off in a play-in game after both struggling through the 2020-21 season.

With so many even contests, this year’s First Four will certainly be fun to watch — and tough to predict. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) did its best to give the odds for tonight’s slate of games.

Here are the percentages ESPN’s computer produced:

Texas Southern vs Mount St. Mary’s (51.8% chance to win)

Drake (65.4%) vs Wichita State

Appalachian State (59.1%) vs Norfolk State

UCLA (58.5%) vs Michigan State

With no win percentage exceeding 65 percent, we should be in for a solid night of closely-contested basketball.

The first matchup of the night appears to be the biggest tossup. With Mt. Saint Mary’s just 1.8 percent over 50-50 odds, it should be anyones’ game.

The next matchup between Drake and Wichita State features the largest odds discrepancy with 65.4 percent in favor of the Bulldogs. With an excellent 25-4 record on the year, Drake should be primed to claim victory.

The marquee matchup between the Bruins and Spartans also holds so fairly even odds. Despite having a better overall record than MSU, UCLA hit a terrible losing streak to close out its season — notching four straight losses against conference opponents. Michigan State on the other hand is coming off a shocking upset win over No. Michigan late in their season. Even so, the Bruins are favored with a 58.5 winning percentage.

Tonight’s first matchup between Texas Southern and Mt. Saint Mary’s will tipoff at 5:10 p.m. E.T.