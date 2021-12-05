ESPN Computer Releases College Football Playoff Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its prediction for the upcoming College Football Playoff.

The 2021 college football regular season wrapped up on Saturday, with Alabama and Michigan, among other teams, dominating their conference title games.

Alabama blew out Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, while Michigan had its way with Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Crimson Tide and the Wolverines should be No. 1 and No. 2 – in some order – when the final College Football Playoff rankings are out.

But how will the rest of the field shake out?

Here’s the latest prediction from ESPN’s computer model:

Alabama Crimson Tide Michigan Wolverines Georgia Bulldogs Cincinnati Bearcats

That seems to be the consensus among the college football world, too.

But we’ll find out for sure later on Sunday afternoon.