ESPN Computer Releases Its 2023 Final Four Prediction

It's that time of year again.

As the college basketball season tips-off throughout the week, ESPN's BPI released its Final Four prediction for the 2022-23 season. And there may be some surprises...

According to the network's power index, the state of Texas will dominate March Madness.

As the computer believes Gonzaga, Baylor, Texas and Houston will be the last four standing come tournament time; with the Bulldogs and Bears holding the two highest chances of winning a national title.

Kentucky, Tennessee, UCLA and Texas A&M hold the next four highest odds of making the final round.

Arkansas, Indiana, Texas Tech and Virginia are the only remaining team's that ESPN gives a double-digit percentage chance of making the Final Four.

The BPI metric is based on several factors including: opponent strength, pace, venue, travel, rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections.