ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Super Bowl Prediction

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its predictions for how things will play out on the second-to-last Sunday of the NFL season.

Two of the final three games of the 2021 National Football League season are set to be played on Sunday afternoon.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in the conference championship game. The Chiefs enter the contest as a small favorite, though Joe Burrow and Co. shouldn’t be counted out.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams are set to host the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams are coming off a thrilling win over the Buccaneers, while the 49ers are coming off a takedown of the Green Bay Packers.

Who will advance to the Super Bowl?

Here’s the final prediction, from ESPN’s computer model:

Rams vs. Chiefs

ESPN’s computer model gives the Chiefs a 69.6 percent chance to advance to the big game, while it gives the Rams a 59.4 percent chance.

