ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its final top 25 rankings following conference championship Saturday.

It was an eventful conference championship weekend, with no one looking more impressive than Alabama. The Crimson Tide toppled No. 1 Georgia in impressive fashion, securing a College Football Playoff berth.

Elsewhere, Michigan dominated Iowa, winning the Big Ten for the first time under Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have locked up a College Football Playoff berth, too.

Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN’s computer model:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Notre Dame Oklahoma Cincinnati Oklahoma State Iowa State Pittsburgh Clemson Utah Wisconsin Penn State Texas A&M NC State Ole Miss Baylor Auburn Miami Michigan State Tennessee Mississippi State Appalachian State Purdue

ESPN’s computer model rankings will surely cause some debate, but at the end of the day, they are inconsequential.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be out later on Sunday.