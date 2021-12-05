The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its final top 25 rankings following conference championship Saturday.

It was an eventful conference championship weekend, with no one looking more impressive than Alabama. The Crimson Tide toppled No. 1 Georgia in impressive fashion, securing a College Football Playoff berth.

Elsewhere, Michigan dominated Iowa, winning the Big Ten for the first time under Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have locked up a College Football Playoff berth, too.

Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN’s computer model:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Iowa State
  10. Pittsburgh
  11. Clemson
  12. Utah
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Penn State
  15. Texas A&M
  16. NC State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Baylor
  19. Auburn
  20. Miami
  21. Michigan State
  22. Tennessee
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Purdue

ESPN’s computer model rankings will surely cause some debate, but at the end of the day, they are inconsequential.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be out later on Sunday.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.